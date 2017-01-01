Vanilla-Roasted Peach Pie

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Maggie Ruggiero
March 2016

This healthy peach pie recipe features a crust of crushed graham crackers, a creamy Greek yogurt filling, and a topping of vanilla-scented fresh peach slices.

Use fat-free Greek yogurt to slim this recipe without sacrificing any creaminess of the filling. Peaches add a boost of vitamins A and C.

 

Ingredients

  • CRUST:
  • 1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 9 sheets)
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • FILLING:
  • 2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 vanilla bean
  • TOPPING:
  • 1 1/2 pounds peeled, pitted peaches, cut into wedges
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 185
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 103mg
  • Calcium per serving 72mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. In a food processor, pulse crust ingredients until blended; press into a 9-inch pie plate to form crust. Bake until golden (about 10 minutes); set aside on a rack to cool (about 30 minutes). Leave oven on.

Step 2

Sprinkle the gelatin over 1/2 cup almond milk in a small saucepan; let stand 3 minutes. Heat gently over medium heat just until gelatin dissolves. Mix with remaining almond milk, yogurt, brown sugar, and salt. Split vanilla bean in half lengthwise, scrape out seeds; stir into yogurt mixture, reserving pod. Pour filling into cooled crust and cover; chill at least 2 hours.

Step 3

While filling cools, increase oven temperature to 425°. Arrange peaches in a medium baking dish. Drizzle with lemon juice and water; sprinkle with sugar, add vanilla pod, and dot with butter. Roast peaches, basting occasionally with their juices, until wedges are tender and glazed (15-20 minutes); cool to room temperature. Arrange peaches on pie; slice pie into 10 pieces, and serve.

Step 4

Total time does not include 2 hours chilling time.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up