- Calories per serving 322
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 41g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 99mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 125mg
- Calcium per serving 73mg
Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken with Blackberries
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Bring some fruity flavor to your chicken with pomegranate glaze and blackberries.
Sweet blackberries dress up basic grilled chicken. Plus, pomegranate juice is packed with disease-fighting antioxidants.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, simmer the first 6 ingredients (through crushed red pepper) until reduced by half and just syrupy (15-20 minutes). Reserve 2 tablespoons of sauce for brushing on chicken; cool the remaining sauce slightly, then gently toss with blackberries.
Step 2
Preheat grill to medium-high. Place chicken on grill, and cook 5 minutes per side. Brush chicken with the reserved sauce; grill just until chicken is glazed. Serve with blackberries.