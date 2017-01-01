Spiced Honeyed Apricots

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 cup plus syrup)
Maggie Ruggiero
March 2016

Serve over plain Greek yogurt or vanilla frozen yogurt. Any leftover syrup is delicious stirred into iced tea.

Apricots pack a hearty dose of vitamins A and C, as well as a boost of filling fiber. Serve over plain Greek yogurt or vanilla frozen yogurt.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/3 cup turbinado sugar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 strips orange zest
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 star anise pods
  • 6 fresh apricots, pitted and halved
  • 1-2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 119
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

Simmer first 6 ingredients (through star anise) in a medium saucepan until reduced by half (15-20 minutes). Stir in the apricots, and simmer 3 minutes; cool to room temperature (about 1 hour). Remove star anise and cinnamon stick. Add lemon juice to taste.

