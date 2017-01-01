- Calories per serving 96
- Fat per serving 3g
Mini Nicoise Sandwiches
For a creative twist on the classic Nicoise salad featuring tuna, hard cooked egg, olives, and tomatoes, serve these mini, open-faced sandwiches as appetizers at your next gathering.
Tuna is high in protein, fiber, and good-for-you fats.
How to Make It
With paper towels, thoroughly dry ahi tuna. Brush with vegetable oil; season with kosher salt and black pepper. Heat a sauté pan until very hot; sear tuna for 1 minute per side. Remove from pan and allow to cool; cut into 30 slices. Thinly slice grape tomatoes to make 30 slices. Thinly slice hard-cooked eggs into 30 slices. Cut ciabatta loaf in half horizontally; cut each half into pieces to yield 30 pieces. Coat squares with mayonnaise; top with tuna, 3 slices of tomato, and a slice of hard-cooked egg. Add a small pinch of olive tapenade.