- Calories per serving 48
- Fat per serving 2g
Greek Nachos with Feta
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Feta cheese contains a fatty acid that helps you feel full on fewer calories and burn more fat.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine tomatoes, red onion, minced garlic, cucumber, and kosher salt. Preheat oven to 375°. Place pita chips on a baking sheet. Top chips with feta cheese, and bake until just melted (5 minutes). Remove from oven; top with tomato-and-cucumber salsa and a dollop of yogurt.