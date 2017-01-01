Grilled Lamb Sliders with Mint Yogurt

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
30 servings (serving size: 1 slider)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Lamb is rich in the powerful antioxidant selenium. It’s also a great source of protein and contains less fat than beef.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground lamb
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Pinch each of kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1/3 cup mint leaves
  • 30 mini slider buns

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Fat per serving 7g

How to Make It

Season ground lamb with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper; form into 30 (1-inch-thick) patties. Combine yogurt, lemon juice, and a pinch each of kosher salt and black pepper. Slice mint leaves into thin ribbons. Grill lamb patties for 1-2 minutes per side. Warm slider buns. Place a patty on each bun; top with a dollop of yogurt mixture, and sprinkle with mint ribbons.

Read More

