- Calories per serving 19
- Fat per serving 1g
Grilled Shrimp with Lime, Orange, and Basil Oil
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
A 3-ounce serving of shrimp has 14% of your recommended daily amount of iron.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine zest of 2 oranges and 2 limes, olive oil, and chopped fresh basil. Add shrimp, kosher salt, and black pepper; refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove shrimp from oil; discard oil. Grill shrimp over medium heat until opaque and slightly charred (about 2 minutes per side). Garnish, if desired.