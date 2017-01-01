Barbecued Spicy Apricot-Glazed Chicken Wings

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
30 servings (serving size: 2 chicken wings)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Add heat and sweet to these chicken wings by tossing them in a mixture of apricot jam, mustard,  and crushed red pepper.

Making your own glaze for these zesty wings cuts back on added salt and sugar in many store-bought barbecue sauces.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups apricot jam
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1-2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 60 chicken wings

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 252
  • Fat per serving 13g

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°. In a large bowl, combine apricot jam, minced garlic, crushed red pepper, Dijon mustard, and kosher salt. Add chicken wings; toss to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Line 2 baking sheets with foil; bake chicken wings for 25-30 minutes, turning once, until golden brown and slightly charred.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up