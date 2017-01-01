Cumin-Spiced Chickpeas

Rinse and thoroughly drain garbanzo beans; dry with paper towels. Combine cumin with kosher salt; set aside. Heat about 1 inch vegetable oil in a medium sauté pan. When hot, carefully add a few garbanzo beans to oil; cook until crisp and dark golden brown. Remove beans with a slotted spoon, and place on plate lined with paper towels; sprinkle with cumin-and-salt mixture. Repeat with the remaining beans; serve warm.