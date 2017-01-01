- Calories per serving 47
- Fat per serving 2g
Mint-and-Pea Hummus on Flatbread
Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Hummus is usually made from chickpeas, but this version uses green peas, which are packed with tummy-slimming Resistant Starch. Using whole-grain crackers will add a touch of fiber.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Bring 3 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add peas, and cook until just tender (about 2 minutes); drain and cool slightly. In a food processor, combine cooked peas, tahini, and mint leaves; purée until chunky-smooth. Add a pinch of kosher salt, and serve with flatbread crackers broken into thirds.