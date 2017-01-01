Grilled Zucchini with Parmesan Pesto

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
(serving size: 2 rolls)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Pine nuts pack heart-healthy fatty acids that quell hunger hormones and burn belly fat.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup basil leaves
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 6 zucchini
  • Olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 75
  • Fat per serving 7g

How to Make It

Combine basil leaves, garlic, and pine nuts in a food processor; pulse until well-blended. Gradually pour in 1/2 cup olive oil and Parmesan cheese; pulse again. The pesto should be very thick. Adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper, as desired. Thinly slice zucchini lengthwise; brush lightly with olive oil, and sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper. Grill until marked on both sides and tender (about 1 minute per side); remove and cool. Spread about 1 teaspoon of pesto on 1 side of each grilled zucchini slice; roll up and secure with a toothpick.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up