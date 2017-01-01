Salami with Manchego Cheese

Photo: John Kernick; Stylist: Alistar Turnbull/Pat Bates and Associates
Yield
30 servings (serving size: 1 piece)
Rori Trovato
March 2016

Fava beans and salami add protein to this savory snack. Combined with rich manchego cheese, this bite-size appetizer is more filling than it looks.

Ingredients

  • 30 fresh fava beans (about 1/2 pound), or shelled edamame
  • 1 pound Manchego cheese
  • Salami

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 77
  • Fat per serving 6g

How to Make It

Remove outer shells of fresh fava beans. Blanch beans in boiling salted water for 40 seconds; remove and cool. Peel tough skins from beans. Place 1 bean on a decorative toothpick; repeat with remaining beans, and set aside. Cut Manchego cheese into 30 (1-inch) squares, about 1/4-inch thick. Wrap 1 piece of cheese in a piece of salami; secure cheese and salami with prepared toothpick. Serve.

