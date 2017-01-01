- Calories per serving 205
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 66%
- Protein per serving 12g
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5.3g
- Fiber per serving 1.2g
- Sodium per serving 311mg
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
Mango Chicken Boats with Macadamia Nuts
Macadamia nuts add a nice crunch to the chicken mix. If you're in a rush, you can use a rotisserie chicken to throw this dish together in a flash.
How to Make It
Combine chicken, mango, celery, green onions, and tarragon in a large bowl.
Whisk together lemon juice, crème fraîche, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Add to chicken mixture; stir gently to combine.
Spoon chicken salad onto endive spears, then sprinkle with macadamia nuts.
Top Wine Picks:
Dry Creek Vineyard 2009 Wilson Ranch Dry Chenin Blanc (Clarksburg; $12). Honeysuckle and Meyer lemon aromas meet a rush of melon, apple, and citrus, with a tangy, limestone finish.
Husch 2010 Chenin Blanc (Mendocino; $11). Shades of the off-dry Chenin we chugged in the '80s, only better, with pretty peach and almond blossoms.
Pine Ridge 2010 Chenin Blanc + Viognier (California; $14). A Chenin at heart with a splash of Viognier; juicy peach, pear, green apple, tangerine, and a whiff of spicy jasmine.