Mango Chicken Boats with Macadamia Nuts

Photo: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Kevin Crafts
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 8 to 10
Health.com
March 2016

Macadamia nuts add a nice crunch to the chicken mix. If you're in a rush, you can use a rotisserie chicken to throw this dish together in a flash.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 cup chopped mango
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1/3 cup chopped green onions
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche (or sour cream)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • Belgian endive spears from 3 large heads
  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted, salted macadamia nuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 205
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 66%
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1.2g
  • Sodium per serving 311mg
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine chicken, mango, celery, green onions, and tarragon in a large bowl.

Step 2

Whisk together lemon juice, crème fraîche, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Add to chicken mixture; stir gently to combine.

Step 3

Spoon chicken salad onto endive spears, then sprinkle with macadamia nuts.

Step 4

Top Wine Picks:

Step 5

Dry Creek Vineyard 2009 Wilson Ranch Dry Chenin Blanc (Clarksburg; $12). Honeysuckle and Meyer lemon aromas meet a rush of melon, apple, and citrus, with a tangy, limestone finish.

Step 6

Husch 2010 Chenin Blanc (Mendocino; $11). Shades of the off-dry Chenin we chugged in the '80s, only better, with pretty peach and almond blossoms.

Step 7

Pine Ridge 2010 Chenin Blanc + Viognier (California; $14). A Chenin at heart with a splash of Viognier; juicy peach, pear, green apple, tangerine, and a whiff of spicy jasmine.

