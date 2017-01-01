Apricots with Basil-Goat Cheese and Almonds

Fresh goat cheese, deeply flavorful Blenheim apricots (tangier and sweeter than Turkish apricots) and stubby, rich Marcona almonds are worth using here, because in a recipe this simple, the flavors are really noticeable.

Munch on these for a shot of calcium. Plus, they're easy to make! Reminder: Marcona almonds are known for their sweetness and richness. Though they're slightly higher in fat and calories than regular almonds, it's worth it to use them in recipes like this one, where the flavor and texture of the nut are so important!