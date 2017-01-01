Mocha Coffee Cake with Espresso Glaze

Photo: Con Poulos; Stylist: Tiziana Agnello
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes 14 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

This recipe makes a rich, moist cake. It tastes even better the next day.

Caffeine may help protect brain cells from the damage that causes Parkinson’s, dementia, and Alzheimer’s. And the antioxidants in coffee could help prevent liver disease.

Ingredients

  • Cake:
  • Baking spray with flour
  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 10 tablespoon unsalted butter (at room temperature)
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup fat-free sour cream (at room temperature)
  • 3/4 cup strong freshly brewed coffee
  • Sugared coffee beans:
  • 3 tablespoons superfine sugar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 12 whole coffee beans
  • Glaze:
  • 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
  • 2 tablespoons espresso powder combined with 3 tablespoons boiling water
  • 1 tablespoon coffee-flavored liqueur (such as Kahlúa), optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 359
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 62g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 68mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 223mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350° with rack in the center. Lightly coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with baking spray; set aside.

Step 2

To make cake: Combine flour, baking powder, salt, and cocoa powder in a medium bowl, whisking well; set aside. Place butter in a separate bowl; beat with an electric mixer at medium-low speed, until soft and creamy. Add sugar; beat well. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture, alternating with sour cream first, then coffee. Stir well with rubber spatula; scrape any batter at the bottom to combine.

Step 3

Spoon batter into prepared pan, spreading evenly. Bake until knife tip inserted in the middle comes out clean (45-55 minutes); let cool.

Step 4

To make sugared coffee beans: Sprinkle some superfine sugar onto a sheet of wax paper. Dip 1 coffee bean into honey, transfer wet bean to wax paper, and sprinkle with superfine sugar. Continue with the remaining coffee beans; let dry.

Step 5

To make glaze: Combine powdered sugar, espresso powder mixture, and liqueur (if desired) in a medium bowl; stir well with a fork until smooth. Transfer cooled cake to a serving platter. Drizzle glaze generously over cake; decorate with sugared coffee beans.

