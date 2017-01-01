- Calories per serving 253
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 42mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 233mg
- Calcium per serving 132mg
Rich Coffee-Caramel Sauce
This delicious topping, with espresso powder and diabetes-friendly agave nectar, sweetens up low-fat frozen yogurt. Sprinkle almonds on your sundae for a heart-healthy crunch.
How to Make It
Combine sugar, water and agave nectar in a heavy medium saucepan; stir well. Cover, and boil until sugar has dissolved (about 5 minutes), stirring once or twice. Cover again, and boil until bubbles are large and mixture is thick (4 minutes). Uncover, and continue boiling 6 minutes or until mixture is golden.
Remove pan from heat; place bottom of hot pan in cold water. Carefully add the butter, vanilla, and salt (the mixture will bubble and hiss); stir with wooden spoon. Stir in lemon juice and espresso powder mixture. To use right away, let the sauce cool slightly to thicken. For later use, let stand at room temperature for up to one day. If the sauce hardens, warm in microwave until soft (about 15-25 seconds).
To serve: Fill a waffle cone with 1/2 cup frozen yogurt. Drizzle 1 tablespoon sauce over the frozen yogurt; top with 1 teaspoon toasted almonds. Repeat with the remaining cones. Store leftover sauce, covered, in the refrigerator for up to a week.