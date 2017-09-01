Fish Tacos with Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema

Lighten up your regular fish taco by using tilapia. It’s a low-fat fish with essential minerals like phosphorus, which is necessary for bone health. By broiling the tilapia, you’ll avoid the extra fat and calories that you’d get from a fish that’s been deep-fried. The slaw adds a crunch to your taco, and the crema tops it off with a low-calorie, spicy kick. Watch as we make fish tacos with carrot-cabbage slaw and spicy crema.