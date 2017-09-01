Fish Tacos with Cabbage-Carrot Slaw and Spicy Crema

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 tacos)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Lighten up your regular fish taco by using tilapia. It’s a low-fat fish with essential minerals like phosphorus, which is necessary for bone health. By broiling the tilapia, you’ll avoid the extra fat and calories that you’d get from a fish that’s been deep-fried. The slaw adds a crunch to your taco, and the crema tops it off with a low-calorie, spicy kick. Watch as we make fish tacos with carrot-cabbage slaw and spicy crema.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup light sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon adobo sauce from canned chipotle chiles
  • 1 cup peeled, coarsely shredded jicama (3 ounces)
  • 1 cup shredded red cabbage (2 ounces)
  • 1 cup shredded carrots (about 2 medium carrots)
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
  • Juice and zest of 1 lime
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1 1/4 pounds tilapia fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed slightly
  • Lime wedges for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 357
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 76mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 588mg
  • Calcium per serving 108mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler with rack 3 inches from heat. To make crema: Combine the sour cream and adobo sauce in a small bowl, whisking well; set aside and allow flavors to meld. Meanwhile, combine jicama, cabbage, carrots, cilantro leaves, lime juice and zest, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper in a medium bowl; toss well. Chill until ready to use.

Step 2

Place the fish in a broiler pan; brush with remaining teaspoon olive oil. Sprinkle with the chili powder, paprika, cumin, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Broil until the fish is cooked through and slightly charred around edges (6-8 minutes). Remove fish from oven; flake with a fork.

Step 3

Place about 1/4 cup slaw on each tortilla; top with 1/4 cup cooked fish. Top each taco with about 1 tablespoon crema; serve with lime wedges.

