Shrimp and Mango Summer Rolls with Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce

Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Prep Time
35 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 shrimp rolls and about 4 teaspoons sauce)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Skip the fried egg rolls and make these light, refreshing rolls featuring shrimp, sweet mango, and mint. Each roll is around 75 calories so enjoy 2 alongside some brown rice and a hearty salad.

For a sweet and spicy combination without unnecessary calories and fat, heart-healthy shrimp taste delicious with mango, a rich source of fiber, vitamins A, B6, and C.

 

Ingredients

  • Dipping sauce:
  • 4 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon agave nectar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha sauce
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced scallion
  • Rolls:
  • 8 (8-inch) round sheets rice paper
  • 16 large basil leaves
  • 4 red leaf lettuce leaves, spines removed and torn into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked bean threads, or cellophane noodles (1 3/4 ounces dried), cooled, rinsed, and squeezed dry
  • 1/2 small mango, peeled and sliced into thin strips (about 1 cup)
  • 16 medium shrimp, cooked and peeled, tails removed and sliced in half down the middle
  • 16 large mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 153
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 36mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 73mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make dipping sauce: Combine first 5 ingredients (through scallion) in a small bowl; refrigerate.

Step 2

To make rolls: Fill a large shallow dish with warm water. Wet a clean kitchen towel; wring out and place on a clean work surface. Place 1 rice paper sheet in warm water; soak to soften (about 30 seconds). Remove from water; place on kitchen towel. Working quickly, place 2 basil leaves facedown in center of paper, leaving 3 inches at bottom of paper and about 1 1/2 inches on each side. Place 3 pieces lettuce on top of basil; mound 2 tablespoons noodles on top of lettuce. Top each with mango strips (1/4 ounce) and 4 shrimp halves. Arrange 2 mint leaves, face-side up, on top of shrimp. Pull bottom of wrapper over filling, fold in sides, and roll wrapper into a cylinder. Repeat with remaining ingredients; serve with dipping sauce.

