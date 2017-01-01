- Calories per serving 284
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 128mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 532mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Beef Empanadas
The ground sirloin in these beef empanadas proves that red meat can be lean. Herbs and spices give it a flavorful kick without adding sodium or calories.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook until soft (5-6 minutes), stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook an additional minute. Add sirloin; cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon or spatula, until browned (about 4 minutes). Add cumin and next 5 ingredients (through cayenne); stirring well. Add tomato paste; cook 2 minutes, stirring well. Add tomatoes, raisins, and olives; cook until liquid is absorbed (2-3 minutes), stirring well.
Remove from heat; cool slightly (about 10 minutes). Remove and discard yolks from 2 hard-cooked eggs; chop whites and remaining eggs. Add eggs to empanada filling, stirring gently.
Place 1 empanada disc between 2 pieces of wax paper; roll out slightly to 7 inches. Place 1/3 cup filling in center of each empanada. Moisten edges; fold empanada over filling, and tightly crimp with a fork. Repeat with remaining empanadas. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet; bake until browned (12-15 minutes).