- Calories per serving 311
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 350mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 632mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Good Morning Crepes
Photo: Kana Okada; Stylist: Phillipa Brathwaite
Get a whopping 20 grams of protein in this surprisingly light breakfast. For a sweet and salty treat, drizzle light maple syrup on top.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook the turkey bacon until crisp (about 4-6 minutes), turning occasionally. Remove the turkey bacon from pan; set aside. Coat pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add eggs and black pepper to pan; scramble until desired degree of doneness (about 2-3 minutes), stirring well.
Step 2
Arrange 2 slices turkey bacon on a premade crepe. Top with 1/4 of the scrambled eggs (about 3/4 cup). Roll up or fold each crepe; drizzle each crepe with 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Serve hot.