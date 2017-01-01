Good Morning Crepes

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Total Time
18 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 crepe)
Adeena Sussman
March 2016

Get a whopping 20 grams of protein in this surprisingly light breakfast. For a sweet and salty treat, drizzle light maple syrup on top.

 

Ingredients

  • 8 slices turkey bacon
  • Cooking spray
  • 6 large eggs and 6 large egg whites, beaten
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 premade crepes or 10-inch whole-wheat wraps
  • 4 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 311
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 350mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 632mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; cook the turkey bacon until crisp (about 4-6 minutes), turning occasionally. Remove the turkey bacon from pan; set aside. Coat pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add eggs and black pepper to pan; scramble until desired degree of doneness (about 2-3 minutes), stirring well.

Step 2

Arrange 2 slices turkey bacon on a premade crepe. Top with 1/4 of the scrambled eggs (about 3/4 cup). Roll up or fold each crepe; drizzle each crepe with 1 tablespoon maple syrup. Serve hot.

