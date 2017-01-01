Classic French Toast with Berries

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 200°.

Step 2 Place a large shallow baking dish in oven to warm.

Step 3 Combine first 7 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. (You should have about 2 cups batter.) Place 2 slices of bread in batter; soak 1-2 minutes.

Step 4 Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Remove bread slices from the batter; drain slightly. Place bread in skillet; cook until golden (2-3 minutes on each side), flipping once. Transfer toast to warm baking dish in oven. Repeat steps with the remaining bread slices.