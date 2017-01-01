- Calories per serving 296
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 113mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 465mg
- Calcium per serving 188mg
Classic French Toast with Berries
Skinny up your breakfast with this healthy take on French toast. Use egg whites and reduced fat milk to make each piece of fiber-rich bread light and fluffy. Fresh berries add in disease-fighting antioxidants.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 200°.
Place a large shallow baking dish in oven to warm.
Combine first 7 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. (You should have about 2 cups batter.) Place 2 slices of bread in batter; soak 1-2 minutes.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Remove bread slices from the batter; drain slightly. Place bread in skillet; cook until golden (2-3 minutes on each side), flipping once. Transfer toast to warm baking dish in oven. Repeat steps with the remaining bread slices.
Place 2 slices of French toast on 4 plates. Sprinkle each plate with 1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar; top with 1/4 cup each of blueberries and raspberries. Drizzle each plate with 2 teaspoons maple syrup before serving.