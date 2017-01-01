Classic French Toast with Berries

Photo: Kana Okada
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 slices french toast, 1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons maple syrup, and 1/2 cup berries)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Skinny up your breakfast with this healthy take on French toast. Use egg whites and reduced fat milk to make each piece of fiber-rich bread light and fluffy. Fresh berries add in disease-fighting antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 1/2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 8 (3/4-inch) slices whole-grain country bread (about 1 1/2 ounces per slice)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons powdered sugar
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 8 teaspoons maple syrup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 296
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 113mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 465mg
  • Calcium per serving 188mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200°.

Step 2

Place a large shallow baking dish in oven to warm.

Step 3

Combine first 7 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. (You should have about 2 cups batter.) Place 2 slices of bread in batter; soak 1-2 minutes.

Step 4

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; coat pan with cooking spray. Remove bread slices from the batter; drain slightly. Place bread in skillet; cook until golden (2-3 minutes on each side), flipping once. Transfer toast to warm baking dish in oven. Repeat steps with the remaining bread slices.

Step 5

Place 2 slices of French toast on 4 plates. Sprinkle each plate with 1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar; top with 1/4 cup each of blueberries and raspberries. Drizzle each plate with 2 teaspoons maple syrup before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up