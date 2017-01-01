- Calories per serving 225
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 585mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Toasts with Fennel and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Fennel, a natural breath freshener, is also a great source of potassium, which can help prevent muscle cramping.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Combine 1 peeled and shaved fennel bulb, salt, freshly ground black pepper, and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Brush an additional 2 teaspoons olive oil evenly over bread slices; place on a cookie sheet. Toast in oven until lightly crisp and browned (10-12 minutes). Spread 2 tablespoons softened, herbed goat cheese evenly over each bread slice; top with 1/3 cup fennel slices, 2 tablespoons julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes, and a few chopped fennel fronds.