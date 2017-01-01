Toasts with Fennel and Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine 1 peeled and shaved fennel bulb, salt, freshly ground black pepper, and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Brush an additional 2 teaspoons olive oil evenly over bread slices; place on a cookie sheet. Toast in oven until lightly crisp and browned (10-12 minutes). Spread 2 tablespoons softened, herbed goat cheese evenly over each bread slice; top with 1/3 cup fennel slices, 2 tablespoons julienne cut sun-dried tomatoes, and a few chopped fennel fronds.