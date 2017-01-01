Triple Tomato Orzo

Photo: Kana Okada
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup orzo mixture and 1 tomato)
Nadia G
March 2016

Season antioxidant-rich sun-dried tomatoes with garlic, onion, and red chili for a natural blast of flavor with little added salt. 

 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried orzo
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 small red onion, minced
  • 1 red chile, minced
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can whole tomatoes
  • 12 sun-dried tomatoes, minced
  • 4 basil leaves, torn
  • 1/4 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 6 kalamata olives, minced
  • 1/4 cup minced parsley
  • 4 large tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 349
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 664mg
  • Calcium per serving 198mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 375°. Cook orzo until al dente; set aside. Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Sauté garlic 1 minute. Add onion and red chile; sauté 6 minutes. With clean hands, crush canned tomatoes; add to pan. Add minced sun-dried tomatoes, basil leaves, brown sugar, sea salt, and pepper to pan; bring to a simmer. Cook until most of liquid is cooked off (25-30 minutes). Add olives and parsley to pan; remove from heat. Add orzo to sauce, mixing well. Core tomatoes; stuff with orzo-and-sauce mixture. Top each tomato with 2 tablespoons mozzarella. Bake for 30-35 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up