- Calories per serving 241
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 82mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 265mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Artichoke-Parmesan Stuffed Tilapia
Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Tilapia is a prime source of lean protein and B vitamins. Plus, artichokes add heart-healthy folate and potassium to the plate.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Sprinkle salt and pepper over both sides of tilapia fillets; set aside. Combine artichokes, bread cubes, Parmesan cheese, and oregano in a medium bowl; mix well. Brush each fillet with 1/2 teaspoon olive oil; top with 1/4 of the artichoke mixture. Bake until fish pulls apart easily with a fork (about 15 minutes). Sprinkle each serving with 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley just before serving.