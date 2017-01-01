Feel-Good Chicken, Cannellini Bean, and Artichoke Salad

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup chicken salad and 1 lettuce leaf)
Ingrid Hoffmann
March 2016

Since cannellini beans and antioxidant-packed artichokes are both rich in fiber, this salad can be a filling meal.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large red onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 12 ounces skinless boneless chicken breast, diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (6-ounce) jar water-packed artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained, and chopped
  • 4 butterhead lettuce leaves
  • Garnish: 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 308
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 51mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 502mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat for 1 minute. Add onion to pan; cook until soft (4-5 minutes). Add garlic to pan; cook 2 minutes. Add chicken, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to pan; sauté until cooked through (3-4 minutes). Transfer to a plate to cool. Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill, turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoonpepper in a large bowl; whisk well. Add cannellini beans, artichoke hearts, and chicken mixture to bowl, stirring to combine. Chill 1 hour. Place chicken salad evenly into butterhead lettuce leaves; garnish with 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill.

