- Calories per serving 470
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 53g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 119mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 488mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Oven-Fried Parmesan-Crusted Chicken
Make a low-fat version of fried chicken by dipping the chicken in a yogurt-mustard mixture and coating it in a mixture of whole wheat breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese.
Making your own whole-wheat breadcrumbs nets you 6 grams of healthy fiber. Using egg whites and yogurt for batter also lowers the calorie and cholesterol count of this tasty comfort food.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Place bread in a food processor; pulse 10 times or until coarse crumbs form. Spread breadcrumbs in a single layer on a shallow baking pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in middle of oven until one shade darker (about 5 minutes), stirring once. Using parchment paper, pour breadcrumbs into a shallow bowl to cool. Reline baking pan with paper, and lightly coat paper with cooking spray; set aside to use for chicken. Once breadcrumbs are cool, add Parmesan, salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic powder.
Combine yogurt, egg whites, and mustard in a shallow bowl, whisking well; set aside.
Pat chicken dry. Dip chicken into yogurt mixture to coat, letting some excess drip off; coat both sides of chicken in breadcrumb mixture, patting to adhere.
Arrange coated chicken in a single layer on prepared baking pan; lightly coat tops of chicken with cooking spray. Bake in middle of oven until cooked through (35-40 minutes). Arrange on a platter with lemon wedges and parsley.