- Calories per serving 357
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 43g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 109mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 432mg
- Calcium per serving 206mg
Poached Salmon and Watercress Salad with Dill-Yogurt Dressing
This simple salad is a delicious choice for a quick and easy weeknight meal. The salmon and dill-yogurt dressing pair perfectly together.
Nutritional powerhouse salmon is rich in protein, heart-helping omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. This salad is light and refreshing, and doesn’t skimp on zesty flavor.
How to Make It
Fill a high-sided skillet or large pot with 6 cups water; add celery, scallion whites, and lemon slices to pot. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat; cover, reduce heat, and simmer. Cook until fragrant (8-10 minutes). Add salmon (water should just cover fillets) to pot; cover and gently simmer until fish is opaque (5-8 minutes). With tongs or a fish spatula, remove salmon from broth; set aside on a cutting board to cool.
While fish is poaching, make the dressing: In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, chopped dill, horseradish, lemon zest, lemon juice, oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, whisking well. Arrange watercress, snap peas, radishes, and dill fronds on 4 plates; top with salmon, and sprinkle with scallion greens. Drizzle with dressing; serve.