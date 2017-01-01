- Calories per serving 442
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 245mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 574mg
- Calcium per serving 193mg
Orzo with Shrimp and Tiny Peas
This quick dinner gives you a whopping 40 grams of protein. Shrimp is also low in calories and saturated fat, and high in heart-healthy vitamin B12 and vitamin D.
How to Make It
Heat a large saucepan over high heat. Add broth to pan; bring to a boil. Stir in orzo; reduce heat, and simmer, partially covered, until pasta is al dente and most of the liquid is absorbed (about 10 minutes), stirring occasionally.
Heat butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat; stir in shallot and zest. Cook until shallot is softened (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently. Add peas; cook until peas are bright green (about 2 minutes), stirring occasionally. Remove skillet from heat; stir in lemon juice, chopped tarragon, salt, and pepper. Transfer pea mixture to a plate.
Add shrimp and orzo to skillet; cook until heated through (about 4 minutes), stirring frequently. Add Parmesan to pan; stir until creamy. Stir in pea mixture. Transfer to 4 bowls, and garnish with tarragon leaves and thinly sliced lemon zest, if desired. Serve immediately.