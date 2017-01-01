Pappardelle with Lemon Gremolata and Asparagus

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Zest up this dish with lemon, garlic, and a splash of cream. Blend in asparagus spears for a solid serving of vitamin K and folate.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 small garlic clove, diced
  • 8 ounces uncooked pappardelle (wide ribbon pasta)
  • 8 ounces pencil-thin asparagus spears, cut into 2-inch-long slices (snap off tough ends before slicing)
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 179
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 106mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make gremolata: Combine chopped parsley, lemon zest, and diced garlic in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 2

Cook pasta in a large saucepan according to package directions. When 3 minutes of cooking time remains, add the asparagus; finish cooking. Drain in a colander; rinse with cold water.

Step 3

Heat the same saucepan over medium heat; add cream, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Add pasta mixture to pan; toss to coat. Increase heat to medium-high; bring cream to a boil. Cook until almost all of the cream is absorbed (about 3 minutes), stirring constantly. Add half of gremolata to pan; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Step 4

Transfer to serving bowls; top with remaining gremolata. Serve immediately.

