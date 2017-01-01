Pappardelle with Lemon Gremolata and Asparagus

Cook pasta in a large saucepan according to package directions. When 3 minutes of cooking time remains, add the asparagus; finish cooking. Drain in a colander; rinse with cold water.

Step 3

Heat the same saucepan over medium heat; add cream, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Add pasta mixture to pan; toss to coat. Increase heat to medium-high; bring cream to a boil. Cook until almost all of the cream is absorbed (about 3 minutes), stirring constantly. Add half of gremolata to pan; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.