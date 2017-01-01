- Calories per serving 179
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 106mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Pappardelle with Lemon Gremolata and Asparagus
Zest up this dish with lemon, garlic, and a splash of cream. Blend in asparagus spears for a solid serving of vitamin K and folate.
How to Make It
To make gremolata: Combine chopped parsley, lemon zest, and diced garlic in a small bowl; set aside.
Cook pasta in a large saucepan according to package directions. When 3 minutes of cooking time remains, add the asparagus; finish cooking. Drain in a colander; rinse with cold water.
Heat the same saucepan over medium heat; add cream, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Add pasta mixture to pan; toss to coat. Increase heat to medium-high; bring cream to a boil. Cook until almost all of the cream is absorbed (about 3 minutes), stirring constantly. Add half of gremolata to pan; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Transfer to serving bowls; top with remaining gremolata. Serve immediately.