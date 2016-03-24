- Calories per serving 317
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 345mg
- Calcium per serving 163mg
Farfalle with Zucchini and White Beans
Zucchini and bell peppers have very few calories but tons of vitamins. White beans add fiber and olive oil packs heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, and set aside.
Step 2
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in zucchini, salt, and pepper; cook until the zucchini begins to soften (2-3 minutes), stirring frequently. Stir in the bell pepper and beans; cook until bell pepper is softened (about 2 minutes), stirring frequently.
Step 3
Add pasta to skillet; cook until heated through (about 2 minutes), stirring constantly. Transfer the pasta to bowls; top with Parmesan curls. Serve immediately.