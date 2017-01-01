- Calories per serving 298
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 257mg
- Calcium per serving 98mg
Penne Rigate Arrabiata
Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Hearty whole-wheat pasta, tomato, and crushed red pepper give this dish a hefty dose of fiber and flavor with little saturated fat. Tomatoes are good for your skin and can help prevent several types of cancer.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large deep saucepan over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes, oil, salt, and pepper flakes to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer until very thick (about 20 minutes), whisking frequently to prevent sticking.
Step 2
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.
Step 3
Transfer pasta to serving bowls; top with tomato sauce, Parmesan, and basil. Serve immediately.