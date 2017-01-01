Penne Rigate Arrabiata

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/2 cups)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Hearty whole-wheat pasta, tomato, and crushed red pepper give this dish a hefty dose of fiber and flavor with little saturated fat. Tomatoes are good for your skin and can help prevent several types of cancer.

Ingredients

  • 1 (26.46-ounce) box strained tomatoes (such as Pomi)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 12 ounces uncooked whole-wheat penne rigate (tube-shaped pasta with ridges)
  • 1/2 cup shredded fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 8 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 257mg
  • Calcium per serving 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a large deep saucepan over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes, oil, salt, and pepper flakes to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer until very thick (about 20 minutes), whisking frequently to prevent sticking.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

Step 3

Transfer pasta to serving bowls; top with tomato sauce, Parmesan, and basil. Serve immediately.

