- Calories per serving 357
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 463mg
- Calcium per serving 191mg
Whole-Wheat Linguine with Saffron and Roasted Red Peppers
Red bell pepper contains a hefty dose of immunity-boosting vitamin C and brightens up this fiber-filled, whole-wheat pasta dish.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking liquid; drain.
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saffron; cook until onions are softened (about 5 minutes), stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds), stirring constantly. Stir in bell peppers, capers, vinegar, thyme, salt, and pepper; cook until heated through (about 3 minutes), stirring occasionally.
Add the pasta and the reserved pasta liquid to sauce in the skillet; cook until heated through (about 2 minutes), stirring constantly. Transfer mixture to serving bowls; top with Parmesan curls. Serve immediately.