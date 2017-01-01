Whole-Wheat Linguine with Saffron and Roasted Red Peppers

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Red bell pepper contains a hefty dose of immunity-boosting vitamin C and brightens up this fiber-filled, whole-wheat pasta dish.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked whole-wheat linguine
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium red onion, cut into thin rings
  • 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads, crumbled
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 cup (1 1/2- x 1/4-inch) strips jarred roasted red bell peppers
  • 2 teaspoons capers, drained
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 20 large curls Parmesan cheese removed with a vegetable peeler (2 ounces)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 357
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 463mg
  • Calcium per serving 191mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup cooking liquid; drain.

Step 2

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and saffron; cook until onions are softened (about 5 minutes), stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds), stirring constantly. Stir in bell peppers, capers, vinegar, thyme, salt, and pepper; cook until heated through (about 3 minutes), stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Add the pasta and the reserved pasta liquid to sauce in the skillet; cook until heated through (about 2 minutes), stirring constantly. Transfer mixture to serving bowls; top with Parmesan curls. Serve immediately.

