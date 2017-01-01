Deep Dark Chocolate Layer Cake

Photo: Andrew McCaul; Stylist: Alistair Turnbull/Pat Bates & Associates
Prep Time
45 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Longbotham
March 2016

Unsweetened cocoa powder, coffee, and egg whites lightens up this fluffy favorite.

 

Ingredients

  • Cake:
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2/3 cup sifted natural unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups brewed coffee, at room temperature
  • 2/3 cup canola oil
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Frosting:
  • 3 large egg whites
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • Dash of salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 352
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 64g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 295mg
  • Calcium per serving 10mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a rack in middle of oven; preheat to 350°. Coat 2 (9- x 1 1/2 -inch) round cake pans with cooking spray. Cover bottoms of pans with parchment paper. Coat parchment with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 2

To make cake: Combine flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl, whisking well. In a separate medium bowl, combine coffee, oil, egg whites, vinegar, and vanilla, whisking well. Combine coffee mixture and flour mixture, whisking until smooth. Divide batter evenly between the two prepared pans; tap pans on a work surface to break air pockets.

Step 3

Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers of cakes comes out clean (30-35 minutes). Cool in pans on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Run a knife around outside edges of cakes; invert cakes onto cooling rack. Remove parchment; cool completely on rack.

Step 4

To make frosting: Place egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, and salt in a large deep heatproof bowl set over about 1 1/2 inches of simmering water; beat with an electric mixer at medium-high speed until peaks form when beaters are lifted (about 7 minutes). Remove bowl from saucepan; continue beating until frosting is cool (about 3 minutes). Beat in vanilla.

Step 5

Carefully place 1 cake layer on a plate. Using a spatula, spread a layer of frosting over top of cake; top with remaining cake. Spread remaining frosting over top and sides of entire cake.

