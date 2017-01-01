Pizza with Prosciutto, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Cheese

Photo: Melissa Punch
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 slices)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 12-inch prebaked whole-wheat pizza crust
  • 3/4 cup marinara sauce
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • 2 thin slices (1 ounce) prosciutto
  • 3 cocktail-size (small) tomatoes, sliced
  • 8 fresh basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 279
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 728mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread marinara sauce evenly over crust, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Combine mozzarella and Parmesan, and sprinkle evenly over sauce. Top with prosciutto and tomato slices. Bake until cheese is bubbly and crust is browned around the edges (12-15 minutes). Remove from oven, and distribute basil leaves evenly over pizza. Let pizza set for 5 minutes. Slice into 8 pieces, and serve immediately.

Step 2

On-the-Go Alternative: Healthy Choice Café Steamers Chicken Pesto Classico.

