Pizza with Prosciutto, Tomatoes, and Parmesan Cheese

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Place pizza crust on a baking sheet. Spread marinara sauce evenly over crust, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Combine mozzarella and Parmesan, and sprinkle evenly over sauce. Top with prosciutto and tomato slices. Bake until cheese is bubbly and crust is browned around the edges (12-15 minutes). Remove from oven, and distribute basil leaves evenly over pizza. Let pizza set for 5 minutes. Slice into 8 pieces, and serve immediately.