- Calories per serving 116
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 29mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 76mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Pink Grapefruit Cupcakes
Bake cupcakes in advance so they have time to cool before you frost them.
The greek yogurt in this decadent cake mix adds protein. A little grapefruit zest in the icing packs a fresh burst of flavor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To make cupcakes, combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl.
Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs; mix until smooth. Add half of flour mixture, and combine; repeat with remaining flour mixture. Add yogurt and vanilla; blend at low speed. Blend in zest. Scoop dough into 48 mini baking cups (about 2/ 3 full); bake until tops spring back when touched lightly in center (about 10 minutes). Remove from oven; cool completely.
To make frosting, place cream cheese in a medium bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, grapefruit zest, and grapefruit juice; beat until smooth.
Divide the frosting into 2 bowls. Add food coloring to 1 bowl; mix with a spatula until frosting is light pink. Frost cupcakes according to directions in "Ooh! Easy Frosting Trick" (below).
Ooh! Easy Frosting Trick
To frost minis, place a dollop of frosting on top, and swirl with a spatula like a Mini Offset Stainless-Steel Spatula ($16; williams-sonoma.com). Put frosting in a piping bag with a large round tip (or use a zip-top plastic bag with a corner cut off), and pipe a large dollop on top of each cupcake. Then use another bag with a smaller tip and a different color frosting to make a "bull's-eye" on top of each dollop.