Pink Grapefruit Cupcakes

Yield
Makes about 48 mini cupcakes (serving size: 1 frosted cupcake)
Frances Largeman-Roth
March 2016

Bake cupcakes in advance so they have time to cool before you frost them.

The greek yogurt in this decadent cake mix adds protein. A little grapefruit zest in the icing packs a fresh burst of flavor.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • Cupcakes
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoons pink grapefruit zest
  • Frosting
  • 1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, chilled
  • 4 cups powdered sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon pink grapefruit zest and 2 teaspoons pink grapefruit juice
  • 2 drops red food coloring

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 116
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 29mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 76mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To make cupcakes, combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl.

Step 3

Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs; mix until smooth. Add half of flour mixture, and combine; repeat with remaining flour mixture. Add yogurt and vanilla; blend at low speed. Blend in zest. Scoop dough into 48 mini baking cups (about 2/ 3 full); bake until tops spring back when touched lightly in center (about 10 minutes). Remove from oven; cool completely.

Step 4

To make frosting, place cream cheese in a medium bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, grapefruit zest, and grapefruit juice; beat until smooth.

Step 5

Divide the frosting into 2 bowls. Add food coloring to 1 bowl; mix with a spatula until frosting is light pink. Frost cupcakes according to directions in "Ooh! Easy Frosting Trick" (below).

Step 6

Ooh! Easy Frosting Trick

Step 7

To frost minis, place a dollop of frosting on top, and swirl with a spatula like a Mini Offset Stainless-Steel Spatula ($16; williams-sonoma.com). Put frosting in a piping bag with a large round tip (or use a zip-top plastic bag with a corner cut off), and pipe a large dollop on top of each cupcake. Then use another bag with a smaller tip and a different color frosting to make a "bull's-eye" on top of each dollop.

