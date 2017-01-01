Pancetta and Chickpea Soup

Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat; add 2 tablespoons olive oil to pan. Add pancetta; cook over medium heat 5 minutes. Add diced onion; cook until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic to pan; cook about 3 minutes. Blend tomatoes (with juice) with an immersion blender until smooth. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, and vegetable broth to onion mixture; bring to a gentle boil. Cook 10 minutes. In a large pan, cook pasta until al dente (1 minute less than package instructions); drain. Add pasta to tomato mixture; ladle into 6 bowls. Serve with a splash of olive oil, chopped parsley, and pepper.