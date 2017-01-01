Pancetta and Chickpea Soup

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup soup)
Debi Mazar
March 2016

Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are a great source of fiber, protein, and healthy unsaturated fat.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced pancetta
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 (16-ounce) can peeled tomatoes (with juice)
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups lower-sodium vegetable broth
  • 8 ounces fregola pasta (or Israeli couscous)
  • Olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped parsley
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 310
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 644mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat; add 2 tablespoons olive oil to pan. Add pancetta; cook over medium heat 5 minutes. Add diced onion; cook until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic to pan; cook about 3 minutes. Blend tomatoes (with juice) with an immersion blender until smooth. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, and vegetable broth to onion mixture; bring to a gentle boil. Cook 10 minutes. In a large pan, cook pasta until al dente (1 minute less than package instructions); drain. Add pasta to tomato mixture; ladle into 6 bowls. Serve with a splash of olive oil, chopped parsley, and pepper.

