- Calories per serving 310
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 644mg
- Calcium per serving 50mg
Pancetta and Chickpea Soup
Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are a great source of fiber, protein, and healthy unsaturated fat.
How to Make It
Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat; add 2 tablespoons olive oil to pan. Add pancetta; cook over medium heat 5 minutes. Add diced onion; cook until soft, about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic to pan; cook about 3 minutes. Blend tomatoes (with juice) with an immersion blender until smooth. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, and vegetable broth to onion mixture; bring to a gentle boil. Cook 10 minutes. In a large pan, cook pasta until al dente (1 minute less than package instructions); drain. Add pasta to tomato mixture; ladle into 6 bowls. Serve with a splash of olive oil, chopped parsley, and pepper.