- Calories per serving 256
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 618mg
- Calcium per serving 73mg
Hummus and Artichoke Sandwich
Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Hummus adds a creamy texture and healthy dose of dietary fiber to this savory sandwich.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Drain baby artichoke hearts, reserving 1 tablespoon oil. Toss artichokes with oil on a rimmed baking sheet; bake until dark brown, about 15 minutes. To prepare hummus: Combine chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic clove, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup water in a food processor; process until smooth. Add additional water, if needed. Spread 2 tablespoons hummus on each of 4 olive bread slices; layer each slice evenly with artichokes, sliced pepperoncini peppers, chopped sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese. Arrange open-faced sandwiches on baking sheet; bake until warmed through, about 3-5 minutes.