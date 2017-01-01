Hummus and Artichoke Sandwich

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 open-faced sandwich)
Geoffrey Zakarian
March 2016

Hummus adds a creamy texture and healthy dose of dietary fiber to this savory sandwich.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) jar marinated baby artichoke hearts in oil
  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 teaspoon tahini (roasted sesame seed paste)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 4 olive bread slices
  • 1/4 cup sliced pepperoncini peppers
  • 1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 618mg
  • Calcium per serving 73mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°. Drain baby artichoke hearts, reserving 1 tablespoon oil. Toss artichokes with oil on a rimmed baking sheet; bake until dark brown, about 15 minutes. To prepare hummus: Combine chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic clove, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper, and 1/4 cup water in a food processor; process until smooth. Add additional water, if needed. Spread 2 tablespoons hummus on each of 4 olive bread slices; layer each slice evenly with artichokes, sliced pepperoncini peppers, chopped sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese. Arrange open-faced sandwiches on baking sheet; bake until warmed through, about 3-5 minutes.

