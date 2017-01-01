Lentil and Chickpea Salad

Heat a nonstick skillet over high heat; add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add onions to pan; sauté until soft, about 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add garlic. Cook until onions are caramelized, about 20 minutes. Add Swiss chard leaves; cook until wilted and tender, about 5 minutes. Place 6 cups water in a pan; bring to a boil. Add lentils to pan. Reduce heat, and simmer; cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Add 2 teaspoons salt; let sit 5 minutes to absorb. Drain lentils; cool on a baking sheet. Combine chickpeas, lentils, chard-and-onion mixture, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1/8 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.