- Calories per serving 198
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 109mg
- Calcium per serving 243mg
Very Chocolate Milk Shake
Photo: Andrew Purcell; Stylist: Sarah Cave
This 4-ingredient chocolate milk shake gets double chocolate flavor from chocolate frozen yogurt and cocoa powder.
Cocoa powder contains more antioxidants than regular chocolate or chocolate syrup, giving this shake a heart-healthy kick.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place all ingredients in a blender; purée until smooth.
Step 2
Divide shake between 2 tall glasses; serve with a straw.