- Calories per serving 284
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 60mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 153mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Lemon Provencal Baked Snapper
Create succulent snapper in just 25 minutes for a super simple entrée. Don''t leave off the lemon!
Snapper and tuna are both strong sources of protein and B vitamins. And fennel, a natural digestive agent, helps stop belly bloat.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Place 4 (12- x 7-inch) rectangular pieces of parchment paper on a baking sheet.
Divide half of fennel and red onion evenly among parchment pieces. Top fennel and red onion with fish, remaining fennel and red onion, 2 lemon slices, 2 tablespoons sauce, and 2 tarragon sprigs; fold up, and crimp parchment paper to form a tight pouch.
Bake fish, in middle of oven, until cooked through (about 15 minutes). Place parchment packets on serving plates; open carefully to release steam. Serve fish alongside the couscous.