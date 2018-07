Turkey, Pine Nut, and Currant Meatballs

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine first 6 ingredients (through pine nuts), 2 tablespoons Parmesan, and pepper. Form into 24 (1 1/2-inch) meatballs.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon oil in medium skillet over medium-high heat; brown meatballs in 2 batches (adding the remaining oil for second batch), turning after 3 minutes; transfer to a plate.