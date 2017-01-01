- Calories per serving 455
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Iron per serving 10mg
- Sodium per serving 669mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
These easy barbecue sandwiches take only 35 minutes to make and have 12 grams of fat per serving–much less than a traditional barbecue pork sandwich.
Enjoy barbeque flavor without the added fat and calories. Using low-fat sour cream keeps this feeling meal light!
How to Make It
Preheat broiler. Place onion and garlic on a foil-lined baking sheet; toss with oil. Broil 5 minutes, 6 inches from heat, until onion is golden, stirring often.
Preheat oven to 425°. Transfer onion mixture to a square glass baking dish; top with chicken. Pour barbecue sauce over chicken; cover tightly with foil. Bake, in middle of oven, until chicken is cooked through (about 20 minutes).
Combine sour cream, vinegar, and honey; whisk well. Toss with coleslaw mix and pepper.
Shred chicken with a fork; top bottoms of rolls with chicken, onion, sauce mixture, and coleslaw. Place roll tops on sandwiches.