BBQ Chicken Sandwiches

Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Lori Powell
March 2016

These easy barbecue sandwiches take only 35 minutes to make and have 12 grams of fat per serving–much less than a traditional barbecue pork sandwich.

Enjoy barbeque flavor without the added fat and calories. Using low-fat sour cream keeps this feeling meal light!

 

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 pounds sliced onion (about 3)
  • 6 garlic cloves, halved
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 4 thighs)
  • 1/2 cup jarred barbecue sauce
  • 2 tablespoons light sour cream
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon agave syrup or honey
  • 6 ounces cabbage-and-carrot coleslaw mix
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 ciabatta rolls, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 455
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 77mg
  • Iron per serving 10mg
  • Sodium per serving 669mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler. Place onion and garlic on a foil-lined baking sheet; toss with oil. Broil 5 minutes, 6 inches from heat, until onion is golden, stirring often.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 425°. Transfer onion mixture to a square glass baking dish; top with chicken. Pour barbecue sauce over chicken; cover tightly with foil. Bake, in middle of oven, until chicken is cooked through (about 20 minutes).

Step 3

Combine sour cream, vinegar, and honey; whisk well. Toss with coleslaw mix and pepper.

Step 4

Shred chicken with a fork; top bottoms of rolls with chicken, onion, sauce mixture, and coleslaw. Place roll tops on sandwiches.

