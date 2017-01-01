Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry

Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups curry and 1/2 cup rice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 22 minutes; Total time: 27 minutes.

Butternut squash gives this curry a sweet taste, and a boost of rich antioxidants and fiber.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 (20-ounce) package cubed butternut squash, large pieces cut in half
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 1 cup curry-style simmer sauce
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 4 ounces cubed firm tofu, patted dry
  • 1/2 pound (about 1 bunch) broccolini, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 cups cooked jasmine rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 291
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 250mg
  • Calcium per serving 377mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; add squash and onion. Cook until vegetables have softened (about 10 minutes), stirring often.

Step 2

Combine simmer sauce, milk, and 1/2 cup water, whisking well. Place tofu in the saucepan; add simmer sauce mixture. Cover pot; simmer until vegetables are tender (about 7 minutes). Remove lid. Add broccolini; simmer until tender (about 5 minutes).

Step 3

Place rice in 4 bowls; top with curry and basil.

