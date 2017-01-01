Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; add squash and onion. Cook until vegetables have softened (about 10 minutes), stirring often.

Step 2 Combine simmer sauce, milk, and 1/2 cup water, whisking well. Place tofu in the saucepan; add simmer sauce mixture. Cover pot; simmer until vegetables are tender (about 7 minutes). Remove lid. Add broccolini; simmer until tender (about 5 minutes).