- Calories per serving 291
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 250mg
- Calcium per serving 377mg
Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry
Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 22 minutes; Total time: 27 minutes.
Butternut squash gives this curry a sweet taste, and a boost of rich antioxidants and fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; add squash and onion. Cook until vegetables have softened (about 10 minutes), stirring often.
Step 2
Combine simmer sauce, milk, and 1/2 cup water, whisking well. Place tofu in the saucepan; add simmer sauce mixture. Cover pot; simmer until vegetables are tender (about 7 minutes). Remove lid. Add broccolini; simmer until tender (about 5 minutes).
Step 3
Place rice in 4 bowls; top with curry and basil.