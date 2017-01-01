- Calories per serving 142
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 252mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Asparagus and Zucchini Pizza (So-Slimming Slice)
Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.
Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.
Low-cal veggies star on this slice. Parmesan shavings add just enough of a salty bite without much added fat.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Break off and discard ends of asparagus spears; slice spears diagonally, crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces. Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan; top with thinly sliced zucchini. Sprinkle with asparagus pieces; drizzle with olive oil. Bake 10-12 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Top with fresh lemon juice, fresh thyme leaves, and shaved fresh Parmesan cheese. Cut into 8 slices; serve.