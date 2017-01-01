- Calories per serving 180
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 290mg
- Calcium per serving 143mg
Three-Cheese Pizza (For Cheese Lovers)
Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.
Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.
Part-skim ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan make a flavorful cheese topping with less fat than your average slice.
How to Make It
Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan. Dollop ricotta cheese evenly over crust. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh thyme leaves. Bake 8 minutes or until top is golden brown and cheese is melted. Drizzle with truffle or extra-virgin olive oil. Cut into 8 slices; serve.