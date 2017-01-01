Shrimp and Garlic Pizza (Instant Get-Together)

Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.

Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.

Shrimp is a rich source of lean protein and vitamin B12. Serve with a salad and a bottle of pinot grigio.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound thawed frozen shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Prebaked pizza crust
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 161
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 43mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 264mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Slice shrimp in half horizontally. Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan. Combine olive oil and minced garlic in a small bowl; brush oil mixture onto crust. Top crust with halved shrimp, halved grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese. Bake 10-12 minutes or until shrimp are cooked through. Cut into 8 slices; serve.

