- Calories per serving 156
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 243mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Mushroom, Squash, and Smoked Gouda Pizza (The Healthy Indulgence)
Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes.
Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.
Get a healthy dose of carotene, B vitamins, and fiber from squash. Mushrooms add protein, calcium, and iron to this healthy slice.
How to Make It
Coat a foil-lined shallow aluminum baking sheet with cooking spray; arrange sliced wild mushroom mix on sheet. Bake at 500° until water from mushrooms has evaporated, stirring occasionally (about 5 minutes). Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan. Thinly slice acorn squash; arrange evenly over crust. Brush squash with olive oil; spoon mushrooms over squash. Sprinkle with smoked Gouda and chopped fresh sage. Bake 10 minutes or until top is golden brown and squash is tender. Cut into 8 slices; serve.