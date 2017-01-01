Mushroom, Squash, and Smoked Gouda Pizza (The Healthy Indulgence)

Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes.

Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.

Get a healthy dose of carotene, B vitamins, and fiber from squash. Mushrooms add protein, calcium, and iron to this healthy slice.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • About 2 cups (6 ounces) packaged sliced wild mushroom mix
  • Prebaked pizza crust
  • 1 small acorn squash (about 6 ounces), halved and seeded
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/3 cup (1 1/2 ounces) coarsely grated smoked Gouda
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 156
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 243mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Coat a foil-lined shallow aluminum baking sheet with cooking spray; arrange sliced wild mushroom mix on sheet. Bake at 500° until water from mushrooms has evaporated, stirring occasionally (about 5 minutes). Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan. Thinly slice acorn squash; arrange evenly over crust. Brush squash with olive oil; spoon mushrooms over squash. Sprinkle with smoked Gouda and chopped fresh sage. Bake 10 minutes or until top is golden brown and squash is tender. Cut into 8 slices; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up