- Calories per serving 133
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 222mg
- Calcium per serving 21mg
Pear, Pecan, and Goat-Cheese Pizza (A Sweet Slice)
Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.
Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.
This pizza's nutritious toppings will satisfy your sweet and salty cravings. Like apples, pears are high in fiber and vitamins.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan; top evenly with sliced red pear. Sprinkle with goat cheese, chopped pecans, and sliced red onion. Bake 8 minutes or until pears are tender. Drizzle with fig vinegar or balsamic vinegar. Cut into 8 slices; serve.