Pear, Pecan, and Goat-Cheese Pizza (A Sweet Slice)

Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.

Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.

This pizza's nutritious toppings will satisfy your sweet and salty cravings. Like apples, pears are high in fiber and vitamins.

 

Ingredients

  • Prebaked pizza crust
  • 1 red pear, cored and sliced
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) crumbled low-fat goat cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon fig vinegar or balsamic vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 133
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 222mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan; top evenly with sliced red pear. Sprinkle with goat cheese, chopped pecans, and sliced red onion. Bake 8 minutes or until pears are tender. Drizzle with fig vinegar or balsamic vinegar. Cut into 8 slices; serve.

