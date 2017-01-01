- Calories per serving 169
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 403mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Spicy Turkey Sausage Pizza (The Power-Up Pie)
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.
Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.
Turkey sausage gives this pizza the same zing as spicy pork, but with less fat. Top with arugula for a serving of vitamins and minerals.
Remove turkey sausage from its casing, and break into smaller pieces; set aside. Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan. Spread marinara sauce on top of crust. Sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese and sausage; bake 10 minutes or until sausage is cooked through and cheese is melted. Top with baby arugula. Cut into 8 slices; serve.