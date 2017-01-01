Spicy Turkey Sausage Pizza (The Power-Up Pie)

Photo: Quentin Bacon; Stylist: Sarah Cave
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Lori Powell
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes.

Baked to Perfection: To make our pizza, we used Fabulous Flats for the crust and baked it in a 500° oven on the bottom rack to make it crispy.

Turkey sausage gives this pizza the same zing as spicy pork, but with less fat. Top with arugula for a serving of vitamins and minerals.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 link spicy turkey sausage (3-4 ounces)
  • Prebaked pizza crust
  • 3/4 cup marinara sauce
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 169
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 403mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Remove turkey sausage from its casing, and break into smaller pieces; set aside. Place a prebaked pizza crust on a shallow baking pan. Spread marinara sauce on top of crust. Sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese and sausage; bake 10 minutes or until sausage is cooked through and cheese is melted. Top with baby arugula. Cut into 8 slices; serve.

