- Calories per serving 104
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 31mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Light Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Make each cookie super-satisfying by adding dried fruit and chopped or sliced nuts. Dark chocolate is rich in heart-healthy antioxidants, and using whole-wheat flour adds fiber and more nutrients!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
In a large bowl, combine butter and sugars; beat with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add oil and eggs; beat until creamy. Stir in vanilla.
In a medium bowl, combine flours, baking powder, and salt. Add flour mixture to butter mixture; stir well. Gently fold in chocolate, cherries, and almonds.
Scoop batter by heaping tablespoons onto 2 baking sheets covered with parchment paper. Bake cookies in 2 batches in upper and lower third of oven until golden on top and bottom (12-15 minutes). Transfer cookies on parchment paper to a wire rack; cool (cookies will crisp as they cool). Store cookies at room temperature in an airtight container (they will keep for up to 4 days).