Light Chocolate Chunk Cookies

In a large bowl, combine butter and sugars; beat with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add oil and eggs; beat until creamy. Stir in vanilla.

Step 4

Scoop batter by heaping tablespoons onto 2 baking sheets covered with parchment paper. Bake cookies in 2 batches in upper and lower third of oven until golden on top and bottom (12-15 minutes). Transfer cookies on parchment paper to a wire rack; cool (cookies will crisp as they cool). Store cookies at room temperature in an airtight container (they will keep for up to 4 days).